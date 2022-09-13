Bolatito Ajibode is Lekki Free Zone’s new deputy managing director

Bolatito Ajibode, has been announced the new deputy managing director, Lekki Free Zone Development Company (LFZDC) and counselled to focus on strengthening and expanding the company’s core business.

The banker’s appointment comes recommended as a strategic thinker and business development expert who will build on Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the executive governor of Lagos State’s foundation of facilitating growth and creating employment in the state.

Tomiwa Idowu, the head of corporate strategy for the Lekki Free Zone Development Company speaking Ajibode’s appointment, expressed delight and confidence that the renowned banker will bring along her transformational skills to further strengthen the growth of the board.

Read also: Reps urge FCCPC to scale up revenue target to N15bn in 2023

“We are delighted to have Bolatito Ajibode join the team, she brings to bear her experience and knowledge as a proven Strategy expert with extensive experience in the Nigerian banking sector. I believe she will take decisive measures to further strengthen the benefits of the Zone to new and existing investors,” Idowu said.

Following a comprehensive assessment of Ajibode’s training and track record as a banker with over 30 years of corporate banking experience across three banks and functions, the board unanimously agreed she is the best person for the job.

Ajibode joins the Lekki Free Zone Development Company from Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, where she was a general manager, head of client coverage (Corporate & Investment Banking), responsible for supporting large conglomerates and industrial companies across six major sectors of the Nigerian economy.

She holds a first degree in Economics (ed) from Lagos State University and an MBA from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. She has extensive leadership and business strategy training from notable global universities including Columbia Business School, Kellogg North Western University, and Harvard Business School.