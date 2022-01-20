Big ideas emerge from maiden edition of Flour Mills prize for innovation

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc on Thursday officially announced the names of the five finalists from category one of the FMN Prize for Innovation. In a manner that underscores the critical role of innovation in food production, several SMEs submitted bold and exciting entries, including solar-powered storage systems, hydroponic farming solutions, bio-recycling plants, and newer methods of generating electricity from food waste.

After the rigorous screening process, the five finalists will now advance to the competition’s final stage – live pitch event to be held in Lagos. The event, which will be streamed live via FMN’s YouTube page, will be adjudged by a panel of notable experts in the food industry including, Adenike Adeyemi (CEO FATE Foundation), Mezuo O. Nwuneli (Managing Partner Sahel Capital Agribusiness Managers Ltd.), Mira Mehta (Founder and CEO of Tomato Jos Farming and Processing Limited); and Sadiq Usman (Director – Group Strategy and Stakeholder Relations at Flour Mills of Nigeria).

The five finalists for the maiden edition of the FMN Prize who will advance to the live pitch event in no particular order are Samson Ogbole (Ogun State), Amadi Ann Obianuju (Kogi State), Olarewaju Olufemi (Oyo State), Emmanuel Eze (Enugu State), and Chuks Ogbonna (Rivers State), representing various brilliant entries from Nigerian SMEs.

As the leading food and agro-allied group in Nigeria, FMN has continued to maintain its commitment to the transformation of the agriculture sector and the long-term development of the food systems, which is vital for improving food security in the country. The Group believes that an innovation-driven food system is attainable in Nigeria and continues to underline its potential to contribute to the systematic growth of the country’s food value chain, in creating jobs, economic empowerment and, ultimately, to fulfil the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The winner in category one of the FMN Prize for innovation will receive a three million Naira cash prize and a three-month supply of Golden Penny products. The first and second place runner ups will also receive a three-month supply of Golden Penny products.

Also, the top ten contenders in Category Two of the Prize for Innovation (also known as viewer’s choice) were recently announced on FMN’s official social media pages – @thefmngroup and @thefmnagro, where the public can vote for their favourite entry.