Beta Glass, stakeholders seek PPP model for waste management

Beta Glass Plc, a leading manufacturer of glass containers in Central and West Africa, along with various stakeholders, has underscored the urgent need for Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to tackle waste management issues in Nigeria and achieve sustainable, environmentally friendly solutions.

This call to action was made during an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Beta Glass in Lagos, which convened over 150 industry leaders, environmental advocates, and key stakeholders to discuss Nigeria’s environmental challenges and explore innovative sustainability solutions in waste management and recycling.

The partnerships between Beta Glass with organisations such as Wecyclers, the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA), and the Recycling Scheme for Women and Youth Empowerment (RESWAYE) were highlighted throughout the event as instrumental in advancing recycling initiatives and building scalable waste management solutions.

Through its collaboration with Wecyclers, Beta Glass announced that it has supported grassroots recycling programmes that empower local communities.

Alexander Gendis, CEO of Beta Glass, while reflecting on the company’s 50-year journey, underscored the importance of collective action in tackling environmental challenges, particularly by legacy companies.

“The path to a sustainable future requires strong partnerships and bold actions, and we are proud to lead this charge in Nigeria,” he said.

Serge Joris, CEO of Frigoglass Group, delivered a keynote presentation that reaffirmed the parent company’s commitment to sustainability. He emphasised the Group’s role in fostering innovation and supporting environmental initiatives across its global operations, with Beta Glass at the forefront of these efforts in Africa.

