Beta Glass eyes higher output with Francophone Africa expansion

Beta Glass PLC, a pioneer in the glass packaging industry in West and Central Africa, has announced plans an ambitious expansion into Francophone Africa, in a bid to boost production of superior glass in Africa, while broadening the company’s footprint.

Founded in June 1974, Delta Glass Company LLC and its counterpart, Guinea Glass, pioneered glass container production in Nigeria. In 2000, the two entities merged to form Beta Glass PLC, combining their expertise to create a unified brand.

Currently, Beta Glass operates facilities in Agbara, Ogun State, and Ughelli, Delta State, with a daily production capacity of 720 tonnes and an annual output of 650 million glass containers.

The company also manufactures 3.2 billion crowns and 5.5 million crates yearly. Recent upgrades, including a 2024 expansion of the GF1 Furnace at the Agbara plant, have increased production capacity while extending the life cycle of critical infrastructure. These advancements ensure the company remains at the forefront of innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.

As it celebrates its 50th anniversary, Beta Glass, in a press statement committed to prioritising sustainability, integrating eco-friendly practices and circular economy principles into its operations. By utilizing 50% recyclable materials in production, the company aims to reduce waste and conserve resources.

The company also announced collaborations with organisations such as Wecyclers, the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA), and Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to further reinforce its leadership in environmental stewardship. Beta Glass further announced1111 plans to invest in technology, and talent development.

Share