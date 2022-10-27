Benue Internal Revenue unseals Jos Disco office

The Makurdi office of the Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) Plc has been unsealed by the Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS).

The unsealing of the premises in Benue State was a sequel to a high-level diplomatic shuttle embarked upon by the new Managing Director, Abdu Bello Mohammed, less than 24 hours after he assumed office last Wednesday.

Mohammed visited the governor of Benue State in Abuja and pleaded with him on the need to urgently pressurise the revenue body to unseal all JED Plc offices in Benue State.

Based on the appeal, a compassionate Governor Ortom directed the board to unseal the premises, a situation that was complied with today.

Addressing the staff shortly after the Makurdi office was unsealed at about 9 a.m., the Head, Corporate Communications, Dr Friday Adakole Elijah, who stood for the managing director thanked the Governor of Benue State, Dr Samuel Ortom, and the Executive Chairman, Benue Internal Revenue Service for their understanding.

He charged them to buckle up their belts for the challenges ahead.

Elijah told the staff that in the new reformation and transformation, Mr Joseph Kwaghgba has been returned to Makurdi as the regional manager.

He, therefore, charged the staff to accord him all the necessary supports that would enable him to succeed saying, “his success is your success. His failure is your failure. You should help him to succeed so that collectively all of us will be proud of you.”

In his brief address, the Regional Manager, Joseph Kwaghgba, urged the staff to brace up for the challenges ahead.

He tasked the staff to work harder to improve the revenues of the region.

Several customers and members of the public expressed appreciation to the new management for resolving the impasse which led to the sealing of the company’s premises across the state less than 24 hours after assuming the office.