BAT Nigeria pledges enhanced environmental sustainability

British American Tobacco (BAT) Nigeria says it is committed to enhanced environmental practices and sustainability, adding that they are committed to driving positive change and building a legacy of environmental stewardship.

The company made this pledge recently at an award ceremony where it was recognised and given the ‘Best-Kept Industrial Premises Award’ in the multinationals category.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in partnership with the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), the Oyo State Ministry of Environment & Natural Resources, and the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), which gave the award, explained that it was in recognition of the firm’s leadership in environmental stewardship and workplace safety.

Odiri Erewa-Meggison, External Affairs Director, BAT West and Central Africa, attributed the success to the collaborative efforts of the Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) and facility teams at the Ibadan factory, noting that their relentless pursuit of sustainability and operational excellence was instrumental to securing this recognition.

Read also: BAT Nigeria setting a new standard for environmental stewardship through water recycling

“This award reflects the values we hold dear at BAT – a commitment to fostering a sustainable and safe working environment. Every team member has played a vital role in this achievement, and this recognition validates the hard work and dedication that goes into our daily practices and environmental initiatives,” she said.

“This accomplishment inspires us to continue raising the bar. It demonstrates our belief in collective progress and our commitment to making a meaningful impact on the environment. As a multinational company, BAT remains resolute in setting a high standard for sustainable practices, inspiring industry peers, and contributing to a greener, more sustainable future.” She added.

The company believes that the award is a confirmation of its tireless efforts and commitment to sustainability, excellence in environmental practices, and a safe working environment. It highlights the factory’s dedication to fostering a culture that prioritises environmental responsibility and workplace safety, setting a high standard for the industry.

The award also recognizes the Ibadan factory’s innovative and consistent implementation of daily practices, environmental initiatives, and safety standards that contribute to a sustainable workplace. It also acknowledges the support and strategic guidance of the Operational Leadership Team (OPSLT), who encouraged participation in this competition and showcased BAT’s sustainability journey

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

Share