BAT Nigeria creates career growth opportunities for employees

British American Tobacco (BAT) Nigeria has developed a culture that enables it to offer good work conditions and provide opportunities for employees to learn, develop and grow on the job, according to Olatunji Solanke, area head of talent organisational effectiveness, at BAT Nigeria.

Solanke disclosed this at the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) 2022 HR Oscars Award held in Port Harcourt, where BAT Nigeria clinched the HR Optimization Award (employee engagement and internal communications initiatives); the HR Inclusion Disability Award (diversity and inclusion initiatives); and the HR Best Practice Award (fast moving consumer goods – FMCG).

He said the company also maintains diversity and inclusivity across its workforce in an innovative way.

Solanke, who represented Sergio Berlanga, the area HR director of BAT West and Central Africa at the event, said employees are the most valuable assets at BAT.

He said the company will continue to seek the best ways to provide a dynamic, inspiring, and purposeful place for its employees to work and actualise their potential in line with the global ambition to build a better tomorrow.

Earlier, Olusegun Mojeed, president and chairman of the Governing Council of the CIPM, charged participants to demonstrate vision, transparency, integrity, as well as principled values and competencies sufficient to ignite personal and national transformation in the face of unprecedented global levels of crisis and turbulence.

Other HR experts from across the continent shared knowledge, insights, frameworks, experiences, and models for leading, building, and managing people to excel and ultimately impact their nations.