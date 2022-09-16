Axxess leverages technology in bridging access to healthcare

Technology, especially the advancement of the Internet, has made accessibility and sharing of information and ideas much easier across the world. That is the story of Axxess, a health-tech startup founded by Niyi Olajide, a Nigerian U.S-based technology entrepreneur leveraging technology through his home healthcare delivery to bridge access.

“Nigeria is the hub for the best brains in the IT sector and software development. It’s my own way of contributing my quota towards ensuring sustainable growth and opportunities for job creation in the economy. I am passionate about increasing access to quality healthcare for people everywhere in the world and with technology; we can make that possible,” Olajide stated.

Olajide started his dream of creating the global healthcare technology company with a two-person staff in a rented apartment after graduating from the University of Texas at Dallas with a Bachelor of Science degree in telecommunications engineering.

According to Olajide, Axxess has been nurtured to become the fastest-growing and leading home healthcare technology company in the world, providing a complete suite of innovative, cloud-based software and services while empowering the healthcare industry with powerful yet easy-to-use solutions.

“Axxess played a major role in shaping the $100 billion home health industry in the USA and the $600 billion global industry,” Olajide says. “Axxess has helped process over $30 billion in claims for over 3 million patients served by over 9,000 organizations around the globe,” he stated.

He noted that the start-up’s commitment to operational excellence has led to Axxess receiving ISO 9001 Certification, the world’s most widely recognized quality management standard, developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

It focuses on evidence-based decision-making and accountability across an organization to improve communication, operating efficiency, and customer focus and employee engagement.

Olajide has served on the board of directors of the Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce and was its youngest-ever Board Chair in its 113-year history in 2020. During that time, he successfully led the most prosperous business community in the U.S. through the coronavirus pandemic.

Olajide serves on the board of the Corporate Council on Africa, which promotes U.S. business and investment in Africa, as well as on the board of the Presidential Precinct in the United States, which engages and inspires emerging leaders in Africa and around the world to address challenges in their countries