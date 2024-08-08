AXA Mansard’s sustainability agenda hinges on protecting what matters – Adebisi

Rashidat Adebisi, chief client officer (CCO) of AXA Mansard, said that the company’s purpose of Acting for Human Progress by protecting what matters is at the heart of its sustainability agenda.

She made this known when speaking to top business leaders in on aligning the drive for profit with shared value principles.

Adebisi, a guest speaker at the launch of Shared Value Nigeria, told the industry leaders that value creation for all is where everyone wins. “It means that people live better lives, the planet is protected, and the business makes profits to fulfill its obligations to its stakeholders. It involves fostering sustainable growth, innovation, and ethical practices that benefit today and preserve tomorrow,” she explained.

She furthered, “For us at AXA, our perspective on profit with purpose is at the heart of our sustainability agenda. We believe that a sustainable world is an insurable world. So, if we continue committing ourselves and resources to making the world safer, secure, and healthier, we can create prosperity for everyone.”

She explained that AXA has a two-pillar approach to sustainability: climate change and inclusive protection. “This involves conscious efforts to minimize environmental impact and ensure that we drive health, well-being, and economic inclusivity within the vulnerable community such as women, children, girls, and so on,” she explained.

Adebisi said this has informed operational re-engineering, driving the increasing digitization of the company’s processes today and the consequent customer satisfaction and industry leadership that AXA enjoys in Nigeria and globally.

She added that in addition to operational changes, AXA Mansard strategically avoids supporting industries detrimental to long-term sustainability. Conversely, the company invests in sectors promising future growth and stability.

She also said the company’s continued collaborations with telecoms, fintech, and retail sectors are some of its strategic moves for sustainable-shared value principles.

“On the one hand, these partnerships have been pivotal in expanding our reach across Nigeria, which is good for business, but on the other hand, they have also helped create more impact. Through this digital and technology acceleration, we have reached more vulnerable communities with healthcare services, capacity development, and financial empowerment programmes. This is the bedrock of our inclusive protection because if you look closely at the model, there is value across the chain for everyone. The same for our involvement in climate change; if the world is safe, we will be here to insure the prosperity that it brings”.