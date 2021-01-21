BusinessDay
AXA Mansard health champions new initiatives to curb the spread of COVID-19

The Company is today positioned as the No 1 health management organization in Nigeria

Leading health management organization, AXA Mansard Health Limited, is pleased to announce that it held its annual HR Conference on Thursday, January 14th, 2021. The virtual meeting which was tagged “Winning the Pandemic Battle Together” had in attendance the guest speaker, Frances Onyia, the MD at Paelon Memorial Hospital and two external panellists, Idorenyin Oladiran,…

