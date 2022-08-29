AXA Mansard emerges most innovative insurance company in 2022

Folake Balogun AXA Mansard, a member of AXA, the global leader in insurance and asset management, has been named by World Economic Magazine Award as the most innovative insurance company in 2022.

The World Economic Magazine Inc. is a US-based business publication that recognizes contributions from businesses across the global financial ecosystem in terms of innovation, strategy, sustainability, compliance with regulatory standards, and leadership. According to the organizers, the award highlights AXA Mansard’s spirit of industry disruption, leadership, and vision in the marketplace.

Speaking of the award, Kunle Ahmed, chief executive officer of AXA Mansard Insurance, said, “this award, once again, speaks to our vision of moving from a payer to partner and our purpose to act for human progress by protecting what matters to our clients. It recognized our leadership in innovation and sustainability, but the real foundation of these innovations is our vision and purpose. They are what drives us to continue to innovate in ways that position us as our customers’ partners every step of the way.”

“Our customers’ needs are dynamic, therefore, our response to this recognition by a reputable organization like World Economic Magazine is to continue to innovate, create new solutions and iterate our service deliveries in ways that empower our customers to live a better life,” said Ahmed.

Jumoke Odunlami, chief customer and marketing officer of AXA Mansard Insurance explained that the company couldn’t have been recognized but for its customers who gave it the opportunities to serve them. She said, “we dedicate this award to our esteemed customers who inspire us to continue to innovate and re-engineer our processes, to the end that we deliver exceptional services.”