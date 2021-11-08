Audacious branding tops as Adstrat Brand Management holds 5th brand masterclass

With the theme, ‘Audacious branding’, the fifth edition of the Adstrat Brand Management masterclass is geared towards equipping companies with the opportunity to learn strategies that will help them remain relevant in their various industries.

Announcing this year’s edition of the Charles O’Tudor Brand Masterclass, season05 (COBMC05), the Chief Executive Officer of Adstrat, Charles O’Tudor, said it is coming at a time when many brands are still adjusting to the changes brought by the pandemic.

The CEO disclosed that the goal of the masterclass is to reveal how brands and corporations can be audacious in their branding and the new era of digitalisation.

“After previously executing this daring Masterclass which has refined over 17,000 entrepreneurs, I am pleased to announce that this year’s event has been scheduled for November 27, and it is a hybrid event. I would be speaking on the theme of audacious branding,” O’Tudor said.

According to him, the company is organising the masterclass for exceptional entrepreneurs who need to grow their businesses from the branding point of view, to brand strategy, execution and management.

Speaking on the success of the masterclass, O’Tudor said its company has added value to entrepreneurs from brand strategy, consistency, and efficiency, adding that they invest in human capital, “because without it you cannot transform the society.”

Another question that will be answered at this year’s edition includes how companies can break the mould in a system designed to stop them from succeeding.

“Being audacious means taking bold steps- steps which frighten even your essence, and being organised in a way that ensures you have a place in the space, it means creating your own space,” the CEO said.

According to him, November 27 can be likened to the Sabbath day due to its significance, “only this is not a day of rest, but a day when sleeping brands are awoken, and high flying brands are taken to new heights never before seen, a day where the game challenges the hunter and where the future of brands across Africa is reimagined. In essence, the day is the birthing of a new sun and delivering on a promise of excellence. We are set to achieve this. Five years ago I had the vision to create a platform where exceptional entrepreneurs would be groomed and given the right tools to excel. This was the birth of the Charles O’Tudor Brand Master Class (COBMC).”

The panellists and discussants expected to grace the masterclass includes Udo Okonjo, Fela Durotoye, Lanre Olusola with (The Catalyst), Olawale Ayilara and Olakunle Soriyan.

According to the convener, the panellists and discussants have been carefully selected across various fields and are phenomenal industry leaders who exemplify the theme of this year’s event in its truest form.