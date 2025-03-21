Atlaxa, an e-commerce platform has been launched in Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital, to create an e-market for a wide range of locally-made products manufactured through African ingenuity, creativity and resources such Adire, tie-dye fabrics, Aso Ofi, beads, Ceramic pots, local foods, among other locally manufactured products.

Speaking at the launch of Atlaxa held in Abeokuta, Olabode Mustapha, Chairman, Atlantica Financial Services Limited (Parent Company of Atlaxa Multi Resources), noted that Atlaxa was created to bridge the gap between African artisans, creators, and businesses and the global marketplace as it tends not only market but to also export locally-made goods to every where in the world.

He said, “For too long, the incredible stories behind African-made products—stories of tradition, innovation, and resilience—have remained untold on the global stage. Atlaxa is here to change that.

“We are not just building a marketplace; we are building a movement—one that celebrates the richness of African culture, supports local economies, and fosters sustainable growth for African businesses.

“As someone who hails from Abeokuta, I have witnessed firsthand the artistry and dedication that go into creating products like Adire. Each piece of Adire fabric tells a story—a story of culture, identity, and creativity passed down through generations.

“It is this same spirit of craftsmanship and innovation that we aim to showcase on Atlaxa, not just from Abeokuta but from every corner of Africa. At Atlaxa, we believe in the power of authenticity.

“Every product on our platform is a reflection of Africa’s diverse heritage, from handmade crafts and textiles to art, beauty, and home decor. These products are more than just items for sale—they are pieces of Africa’s soul, crafted with passion and purpose.”

Expressing the support of Ogun State Government to Atlaxa, Adebola Sofela, Ogun State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, noted that Atlaxa is an innovative e-commerce marketplace meant to showcase African products and crafts, especially locally-made goods coming from four regions of Ogun State to the whole world.

Sofela, was represented by Olakunle Aikuola, Permanent Seretary, explained that the launch was more than just the introduction of a digital marketplace; it is a bold step towards empowering African entrepreneurs, artisans, and manufacturers by providing them with a global platform to showcase their creativity and craftsmanship.

‘In an era where digital technology drives economic growth, ATLAXA has the potential to revolutionize the way African products reach the world, bridging the gap between local producers and international markets.

‘As a government committed to industrialization, trade facilitation, and investment promotion, Ogun State welcomes this initiative with open arms. Our state has long been recognised as a hub for commerce and enterprise, and we are keen on leveraging technology to enhance trade efficiency, promote local content, and boost job creation”, he said.

But, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) said that Council would work with Atlaxa to ensure that all its vendors are registered with different business regulatory Agencies such as NEPC, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC), among other relevant Agencies of Government.

Speaking through Ganiyu Gbolagade, NEPC Southwest Coordinator, NEPC requested Atlaxa to acquaint itself with local and foreign trade laws and regulations such as African Growth and Opportunity Act, International Trade Law, African Continental Free Trade Area Law, among others for easy and seamless exports

“The world today is more connected than ever before, and the possibilities for exporting Nigerian goods and services are boundless. From our agricultural products to fashion, technology, and everything in between, Nigeria offers a wealth of goods that are in high demand across the globe.

“We are committed to assisting you in navigating the complex global market by offering a range of support services, from market research and trade facilitation to export training and financial assistance’.

“The launch of platforms like Atlaxa is a testament to the innovative spirit of Nigerian entrepreneurs and the desire to open new markets. Atlaxa represents a bridge—connecting Nigerian businesses like yours with international buyers who are eager to engage with the high-quality products that you produce”, he said.

