Atedo Peterside steps down from Flour Mills’ board to focus on Coronavirus fight

Flour Mills of Nigeria, the country’s biggest miller by market share, has announced the resignation of Atedo Peterside, a non-executive Director, from its board with effect from 31 March 2020.

According to the makers of Golden penny brand, the decision of the renowned banker and businessman to step down was to allow him “focus considerable and more deliberate attention to the fight against CONVID-10 having set up the ANAP FOUNDATION CONVID-19 THINK TANK,” the statement said.

Flour Mills commented in a statement it filed to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Friday, 3 April 2020.

“Having set up the ANAP Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank, Mr. Peterside wishes to personally lead the work of the foundation which would make it difficult for him to adequately represent the interests of the minority shareholders on the board of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc,” it explained.

Atedo Peterside joined the board of Flour Mills of Nigeria on March 10 2010.

OLUFIKAYO OWOEYE