Assets Microfinance Bank marks 2nd anniversary

Assets Microfinance Bank Limited, a financial institution set up to empower Nigerian businesses has marked its second year anniversary in Lagos.

The bank’s anniversary was packed with several activities. Since its acquisition in May 2018 by Swift and Allied Partners Limited, a division of Canary Point Holdings Limited the company has recorded over a 150percent growth in its loan portfolio and also a 200percent growth in savings &investments portfolio; a feat the management and staffs are proud of.

“The growing number of well-meaning Nigerians looking to accomplish a short term goal is greatly hampered by the lack of sufficient and available funds,” said Idris Ibrahim, managing director & CEO, Asset Microfinance Bank in a statement.

“Although the avenue for such wealth exists, there are bottlenecks that inhibit access and conditions are often steep and arduous. Here is why the business was setup – to alleviate such burden. We are financing the future of Africa,” he said.

He says the bank promises to accomplish more in terms of financial empowerment for businesses as it poised to be the pacesetter in the provision of financial services to unbanked and financially excluded population.

Since inception, the bank has made remarkable milestones in growing its client base by 170percent, accomplished by a committed staff strength increment of 65percent.

It has also transitioned from a robust technology based microfinance Bank to a more robust digital bank.

Focused on offering bespoke loan offers for Nigerians, the business covers all individuals who have a proven need for accelerated funds at convenient rates.

There are packages for retail loans, salary advance loan, SME banking and trade finance among others all within the range of N50,000 to N5,000,000.

Also, the bank offers a wide range of services. These are savings (Assets Savings Account, My Target Savings), loans (micro, macro, nano, SME loans, salary advance loan, My Asset Financing (MAF) & school support loan), Investments (fixed deposit & My Asset Fix Investment (MAFI)) and wallets (lifestyle &travel).

To fulfil the promise of instant disbursement of funds, the business has an astute and seasoned team of officers, led by its chief executive officer who has run businesses in the financial services sector for more than a decade.