Arnergy sets competition to nurture, empower next generation of greentech leaders

Arnergy, a cleantech company has set up a competition that inspires solution-based thinking among Nigeria’s next-generation talents in the field of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

The competition tagged, “NextGen GreenTech Demo.” aims to incentivize them to birth innovative ideas and develop them into viable solutions and interventions that could advance the nation’s sustainability drive.

“We must prioritize sustained investments in incubating our vibrant young minds in Africa and ensure they play active roles in the ongoing technological evolution, says Azeez Onasoga, Arnergy’s vice president, of Techincal Operations.

“Africa’s pool of exceptional young talents can lead and shape the global future of sustainable technology in the coming years.”

“Beyond pushing boundaries in green and sustainable technologies in Africa, we must create vibrant ecosystems that nurture and empower the next generation of GreenTech leaders to entrench continuity,” says Femi Adeyemo, CEO of Arnergy.

“Arnergy is passionate about encouraging intelligent young minds in STEM to step up and lead the next phase of innovation and leapfrog Africa’s sustainable development.”

With a keen focus on developing sustainable and green technologies in Africa, the “NextGen GreenTech Demo” is tasking the young participants with creating and innovating suitable, efficient, and viable solutions to real-life sustainability problems.

The demo competition is FREE and open to many incredible interventions and solutions around sustainable development, green technologies, and related objectives.

Africa faces catastrophic effects from climate change despite accounting for less than 4 percent of global carbon emissions, and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent global energy crises resulted in severe economic implications for many African nations.

In light of Nigeria’s teeming intelligent young minds and exceptional youth talents, it has now become imperative to encourage young, brilliant minds in STEM to join the ongoing science and technological efforts and collaborations to accelerate the advancement of green technologies, reduce the negative impacts of climate change, and improve life quality in communities.

Arnergy is a fierce advocate of women in the STEM field, and we especially encourage eligible female students to embrace this opportunity and further push the boundaries in sustainable development. The “NextGen GreenTech Demo” is an excellent avenue for our brightest young minds to birth and develop powerful ideas and innovations towards achieving our collective goals of building a sustainable and prosperous Africa.