ARMORSIL West Africa has been named the Best Construction Chemical and Waterproofing Solutions Company in the region, solidifying its position as a key player in the construction industry. The recognition was conferred at the prestigious 14th West Africa Brand Excellence Awards 2025, held recently in Lagos.

The award underscores ARMORSIL’s growing influence in the sector, reflecting its track record of high-profile projects and strategic partnerships with some of the most prominent construction firms in the region. These include Julius Berger, Cappa & D’Alberto, Elalan Construction, Vita Construction, Dori, Craneburg, CCECC, Gilmor, SCC Nigeria, Arab Contractors, and several other industry leaders.

ARMORSIL West Africa is a subsidiary of ARMORSIL USA, a multinational manufacturer specializing in advanced construction chemical solutions. The company is committed to innovative, sustainable, and technology-driven products that cater to the evolving needs of the modern construction industry, ensuring durability, efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

Speaking on the award, Mr. Ram Khatiwada, GM, Sales and Operations of ARMORSIL West Africa, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing that the award is a validation of the company’s relentless commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust our partners and clients have placed in us. At ARMORSIL, we don’t just sell products – we provide solutions. Our approach is centered on understanding the specific needs and challenges of our clients, conducting in-depth research, and leveraging cutting-edge technology to develop tailored solutions that enhance the quality and durability of construction projects. From concrete admixtures to tiling solutions, waterproofing, and flooring systems, we are committed to delivering bespoke solutions that meet the highest industry standards.”

Khatiwada reaffirmed ARMORSIL’s mission to transform the construction industry by continuously investing in research, development, and strategic partnerships. He further stated that the company remains dedicated to providing high-quality, cost-effective, and sustainable construction chemical solutions tailored to the unique demands of the African market.

With this latest recognition, ARMORSIL West Africa continues to reinforce its reputation as a trusted partner in the construction sector, driving excellence and innovation across the region.

