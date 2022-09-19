ARM Group, Greentec announces Demo Day for Innovation Program

ARM Group, a Nigerian-based asset management firm established in 1994, in partnership with Greentec Capital Partners, a long-term investor focused on African startups and SMEs have announced the Demo Day for the ARM Labs Innovation program.

According to Arm Group, the initiative formerly known as LABS by ARM Accelerator Programme, is designed to support ARM’s mission to fund compelling Nigerian Fintech start-ups in the incubation stage.

The partners disclosed that the programme is scheduled to hold virtually on Thursday, 22, September 2022.

Also, Arm explained that, “following a robust accelerator Programme which includes working with a Silicon Valley mentor within their specific domain expertise, the selected startups are ready to pitch their business models to investors.”

Selected startups for the ARM Labs Innovation Demo Day include Toju, a record management platform for thrift collectors, Microfinance Institutions, and Cooperative societies, Regxta, a digital credit platform that provides quick and easy access to financial services for unbanked people and micro-business owners in Africa. With just a smartphone, a community agent can offer financial products to clients.

Others are Crediometer, a fintech created to build banking for startups and growing businesses of all sizes. They aim to power the next generation of companies shaping the industries, Trade Lenda, a technological solution providing accessible financing to small businesses across Africa and Keble, a Proptech designed to break the barriers faced by young Africans in the real estate market which can enable Africans own properties and build wealth for as low as $10.

“It is our pleasure to have worked with these startups in the past seven (7) weeks and we trust that the Demo Day will be a wonderful display of their hard work and passion, as well as a chance for us to picture what the future holds for each of them.The Demo Day is open to other startups and the public, interested participants can save the date to join the Demo Day here,” Arm stated.

Meanwhile, GreenTec Capital Partners, founded in 2015, explained that it focused on combining social and environmental impact with financial success, using venture building, process optimization and a diverse team of international experts to help start-ups and SMEs implement and adapt the latest technologies to their models, so as to extend value chains and have more impact locally.