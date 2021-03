ARM, AXA, Veritas Pensions lead other 18 PFAs in Year to Date returns in Fund II

Among the 21 licensed Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) in the country, ARM Pension Mangers is leading in Year to Date returns with 1.2 percent on Fund II as at 3rd of March 2021. Fund II, the largest fund type under management and is the default fund for Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders of 49 years…