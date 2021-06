Arla Foods, makers of Dano Milk, will build a state-of-the-art commercial dairy farm in Northern Nigeria where it will also train and support up to 1,000 local dairy farmers as part of its long term commitment to public-private partnerships that support the development of the Nigerian dairy sector as part of the country’s efforts to…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login