Arkbridge eyes real estate opportunities in other African countries

After 10 years of operating in Nigeria with success story to tell, Arkbridge Integrated Limited, a real estate investment firm, says it will soon expand to other countries in Africa to make more people homeowners.

While planning to unveil these new frontiers, the company is also looking out for government schemes that seek partnership with the private investor to ensure that the shelter needs of the country are resolved to a reasonable extent.

The firm, founded in 2011 by Chudi Kalu, came into business with the aim of creating affordable houses for buyers and investors through various legitimate means.

At the celebration of its 10th anniversary in Lagos at the weekend, Kalu explained that they were celebrating 10 years of consistency in real estate business, stressing that the achievements they have been able to make was worth celebrating as “we have overcome different levels of challenges before standing up in the sector.”

Adeegbe Yemisi, Director, Middlechase Property Limited, a subsidiary of Arkbridge, noted that the company has created a niche in the rental income market to make sure clients earned rental values from their properties within a short while.

“Overtime, as a real estate company, we have come to understand that most people that buy properties from us are all for investment purposes and should, therefore, earn return on such properties.

“So, we have created a niche for ourselves in this market where clients buy from us and we assure them of rental income from their properties overtime,” Yemisi said, noting that the company has a flexible payment plan which makes it easier for people to join them.

Yemisi disclosed that investors were always afraid of losing money on investment and that has been a major challenge in the course of their journey, noting that the company always ensures the right properties are on ground and allocated to subscribers at the right time.

Tunadia Edim, Group CEO of the company, explained that the flexible payment plan accommodates any amount which enables people to become homeowners at an affordable rate.

Edim stated the need for the government to provide more support for the sector because, according to her, there were many issues in the industry,

“We have had so many challenges, some stemming from the need for the government to support us by putting in place rules and regulations that will aid the business. I don’t need to know anyone to do the right thing,” she said.

She explained that the company was doing more work and employing creativity to turn up more than they have ever been able to in the next 5 years.

The elaborate anniversary event had many realtors, brand ambassadors and celebrities in attendance, making it quite memorable. The highlight of the event was the award of merit given by the company to deserving workers and colleagues in the industry.