ARHPL appoints Honeywell UOP as refinery process licensor

In a push to boost the development of its 100,000 Barrel Per Stream day (bpsd) deep conversion refinery, the African Refinery Port Harcourt Limited (ARPHL) has signed a Process licensing agreement with Honeywell UOP.

According to the statement by ARPHL, the project is a joint venture partnership with NNPC Limited and is further to NNPC and the Nigerian government’s aim to reduce dependency on imported refined products by processing the nation’s crude oil locally, for the domestic market.

ARPHL, a consortium of indigenous and foreign investors assembled a formidable team of Nigerian and International technical partners to implement the project in line with the stipulations of the NNPC and Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), formerly the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

Read also: Five major things to know about Nigeria’s Finance Bill 2022

“With the adoption of UOP’s patented process technology the African Refinery Port Harcourt JV with NNPC is guaranteed to be one of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art refineries in Sub-Sahara Africa,” said Omotayo Adebajo, Managing Director, ARPHL.

The MD confirmed that with the appointment of UOP, the project will now proceed to engineering design implementation and selection of EPC Contractor.

Formerly known as UOP LLC, Honeywell UOP is a world-leading American multinational company that specializes in developing and delivering technology to petroleum refining, gas processing, petrochemical production, and major manufacturing industries.

Honeywell UOP, under the agreement, will deploy the technology needed for refining crude oil into petrol, diesel, kerosene, Jet-fuel, LPG and other products.