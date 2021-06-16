BusinessDay
AREAi reaches 9047 beneficiaries, holds workshops to promote digital equity

Officials from the Kwara State Ministry of Education with the Chief Executive Director, Gideon Olanrewaju and Community Engagement Manager, Olajide Charles of AREAi at the Regional Equity Workshop in Ilorin, Kwara State

The Aid for Rural Education Access Initiative (AREAi) has organised series of Regional Education Digital Equity Workshops as part of activities to end months of community surveys, stakeholders consultations and grassroots engagement and information materials development within the Education Digital Equity Initiative funded by the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office under the Prosperity…

