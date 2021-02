APM Terminals acquires four new Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes to boost operation

APM Terminals Apapa, Nigeria’s leading container terminal, has improved its operation with the acquisition of four additional Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes in line with its equipment fleet renewal and expansion programme. In the expansion programme, a total of seven RTGs, seven reach stackers and two empty handlers, has been acquired by the terminal operator….