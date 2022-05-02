Anchoria Asset Management rebrands, offers investment options to clients

Anchoria Asset Management (AAM), a specialist provider of active investment products and services to institutional and individual investors has rebranded to meet investment needs of its customers.

What this means is that the company can now operate independently from the identity of its parent company (VFD Group), creating more opportunities for significant growth going forward, Azubike Emodi, managing director/CEO said at the official relaunch of AAM in Lagos.

He said with the re-launch, the company is introducing an improved and continuously improving process, broader investment possibilities and innovative solutions. “These solutions will speak directly to all your investment needs, be it retirement, education, saving towards an asset, or any other lifestyle plans,” he said.

From a newly licensed Asset Management firm in 2018, the company has grown over the years to become a trusted partner for profitable investment solutions, one of the fastest growing asset management firms in Nigeria, and more importantly, one of the most profitable in the industry.

“What we promise our dear clients is simple; Excellence. In line with this promise we also introduce our financial technology platform – SEEDs by AnchoriaAM. This platform presents not only access to key financial market information, but also access to subscribe to our products, create unique portfolios and manage your investments in (local & foreign currencies) on the go,” Emodi said.

“When you sign up to our Portfolio Management product, our team of wealth & investment management experts can consistently review and make speedy and

rewarding decisions on your behalf. Our research team also offers informed knowledge of market performance, stock history and investment patterns that can help you achieve your financial objectives. Speak with one of us today and experience a truly, secure, and financially rewarding future”.

The new Anchoria Asset Management look is made of two dominant colors; black and gold.

While the colour gold represents the refined, exceptional personality which AAM exudes, the black provides balance and creates an elegant, luxurious and grandeur look

“The solid nature of the logo symbols further depicts our sturdy base, consistency, and the wealth of experience we offer in guiding your financial plans”.

“The Anchoria old logo shared the same identity with the VFD Group. Anchoria is six years old, and we have come of age, we felt it is time for us to wear our own identity, carry our own logo and do our business independently. Although, this does not mean we are cutting out from VFD Group in any way, we are still leveraging on the Group’s ecosystem to develop and grow our business.”

Emodi expects in the next five years to see the company rank amongst the top three other industry players, in terms of clientele, relevance in the market.

Speaking at the official relaunch of the AAM in Lagos, Nonso Okpala, group managing director VFD Group, expected to see an Anchoria that grows in customer base, top and bottom line.

On the company’s unique selling point, Emodi noted the excellence the company offers its clients, the wealth of experience in the team and the leverage it gets from its parent company, VFD Group, being a major player in the Nigerian corporate scene, which he believes will give AAM an edge over other players in the industry.