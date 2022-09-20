Anchor Insurance embarks on new phase of growth

Underwriting firm, Anchor Insurance Company Limited has embarked on a new phase of growth unveiling new logo and TV Commercial that depicts its new strength and capacity to deliver value to customers.

Ebose Augustine Osegha, managing director/CEO, Anchor Insurance Company Limited said at the logo and TVC launch in Lagos that Anchor Insurance licensed in 1989 has effectively positioned itself for greater competition in the market.

Ebose said the Company has continued to move from strength to strength, realising that it is in business to put smiles back on the faces of policyholders who suffer from risks insured against. “And we have not failed in discharging this duty since inception, he said.

“Our responsibility towards the public does not stop at responding to claims payments alone. We owe it a duty also to, at different periods, excite them with different activities and make them have an ownership pride of our brand. Our End of Year get together event christened ‘A Night of Bliss’ has become an occasion Nigerians now look forward to attending.

“From inception, we have thrived in maintaining excellent claims payment administration. We have raised our bar in speedy service delivery to our customers who are the reason we are strong in business. It is our desire to meet and satisfy your taste that we are going this extra mile of raising the brand standard today.”

He noted that “today’s introduction of a new logo identity and Television Commercial is one change that has become very necessary and calculated as we transition to another level of operations in the nation’s insurance business climate.”

On the new logo he said “Before this logo that is being launched today, we have had three different others. Our first logo was introduced upon commencement of business in 1989 and second was adopted in 2005 but was replaced in 2008 with the one we are changing.”

According to him, the last one has served and taken the brand far and wide for the last 14 years. We believe that the world is not static as it is constantly changing. As a forward looking organization with where we want to be in our minds, there was the compelling need to come up with a more adventurous and exciting logo identity that speaks into the brand’s journey to that future position.

In 2018, we came up with a Television Commercial themed “Who are We” to properly announce us to the world. Today, the “Who Are We” slogan has fully achieved the purpose it was met to deliver for the Anchor Insurance brand. There is now the need to set another brand height for the Company, hence the new TVC.