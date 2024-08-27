Aminu Dantata becomes non-executive director of Jaiz bank

Jaiz Bank Plc, a financial institution in Nigeria has announced the appointment of Tajudeen Aminu Dantata as its new non-executive director of the board, effective August 21 2024.

According to the statement, the company noted that the appointment was approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and will add value to its board considering his wealth of experience in different companies.

“The Bank hereby announces the appointment of Tajuddeen Aminu Dantata as a non-executive director of the Bank. The appointment has been duly approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria,” it said.

It added that Dantata comes with a wealth of experience through positions held as director at Dantata Investments and Securities Limited, Express Petroleum and Gas Limited, Dantata Property Development & Mgt. Co. Limited.

He also gained more experience as the director of Electricity Meter Company of Nigeria, Nigeria Sugar Products Limited, Namco Nig. Limited, Mentholatum Nigeria Limited, and Bebeji Oil & Allied Products Limited.

“He has a wealth of experience from diverse training programs both locally and internationally. The Bank believes Alh. Tajuddeen will add value to the Board,” the statement said.

It said Dantata will join nine other directors of the bank and become the fifth non-executive director in the bank’s current board.

Jaiz Bank Plc is a bank in Nigeria operating under Islamic banking principles and is a non-interest bank.

It is the first non-interest bank established in Nigeria and is headquartered in Abuja, the capital city of the country. As of December 2012, the bank was a medium-sized, financial services provider in Nigeria