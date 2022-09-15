American foundation unveils Mae’s Kitchen in partnership with Candlelight

The Micheal Liberty Foundation, a private family foundation in America, has unveiled Mae’s Kitchen in partnership with the Candlelight Foundation.

As part of the partnership, the kitchen has been named after Michael Liberty’s mother, Mary McCarthy Liberty also known as Mae.

Michael Liberty through Mae’s Kitchen will be joining forces with the Candlelight Foundation to fulfill the mother’s passion for helping the poor and rescuing many Nigerians from hunger and starvation.

Speaking on behalf of the Liberty Family Foundation during the unveiling in Lagos, Esther Bankole, said the Liberty family chose the Candlelight Foundation due to its track record and strong values.

According to her, it warms the heart of the founder to fulfill the late mother’s passion for helping the poor and less privileged.

Uzoamaka Okeke, the executive director of the Candlelight Foundation, said the renaming of the Soup Kitchen after Mae Liberty is an honor and a resemblance to the value of the Candlelight Foundation.

“This creates an opportunity for us to expand. We now have space to shelter 15 teen boys and to impact their lives. We are very grateful to the Liberty Family for this opportunity and we hope we do ‘Mother Mae’ proud,” she added.

Mary ‘Mae’ McCarthy Liberty, who died in 1997, was a giver while she was alive and urged her children to emulate her footsteps in giving and caring for the poor.

On his part, Liberty, a multi-faceted entrepreneur built affluence and success through a remarkable vision and diversified approach toward creating cutting-edge niches in numerous industries.

Liberty has delved into real estate, textile, retail, and technology over the course of three decades, and also set his focus on launching Virtual Banking Network which is a cloud-based enterprise software network that solves real-world problems for financial operators and their customers.