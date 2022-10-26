Alpha Morgan, Leadway drive health campaign for Nigeria Army

Alpha Morgan Capital, an asset management and investment banking firm in its drive-to-drive wellness campaign among members of the Nigeria Army and their families, has partnered with Leadway Health Maintenance Organization (Leadway HMO), to provide free medical consultation, counseling, and general body check-up.

The medical outreach, which was held on Saturday 7 October at the 81 Division, Nigeria Army, Bonny Camp Cantonment, Victoria Island, was aimed at giving both emotional and medical support to members of the 81 Division and their family members.

“…to enrich them so that they can know their medical status and know how they need to address it in the future,” said Yimika Ogunlaja, head, private banking of Alpha Morgan Capital, who disclosed that the outreach was influenced by the need to give back to the community. “This is more like a CSR for us,” she said.

According to Ogunlaja, there is a need for every Nigerian to know their health status, so as to ensure the need for medical assistance or aid. She said that the medical outreach will further help to ensure that every citizen of the country is captured in the wellness campaign to promote healthy living.

“They really need to know the status of their health. So, for us a medical outreach is to ensure that every citizen in Nigeria is doing very well; is healthy, is strong, and can do their daily activities without any issues concerning their health,” Ogunlaja said.

Oyinkansola Taiwo, general physician at Leadway HMO, said that hypotension is currently a public health challenge that must be tackled by private organisations and the government. According to her, there is a high potential for non-communicable diseases in the country, hence the need to promote and pay special attention to preventive medicine in Nigeria.

“So, it’s not surprising that a lot of people are coming down with malaria. Upper respiratory tract infection; that is cold and Catarrh, is also rampant among conditions we have seen. Also, some of the things we noticed are optical issues,” she said.