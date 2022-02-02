Alpha Mead deepens corporate governance, appoints Dele Aloko executive director

As part of its commitment to corporate governance, the board of Alpha Mead Group, a real estate and healthcare solutions provider, has appointed Dele Aloko as its new Executive Director, Corporate Services.

Aloko, who is bringing over 30 years experience working in multiple industries including the oil & gas sector, will be steering the directorate to achieve operational excellence while providing long-term growth strategy for the company.

He worked with Shell Petroleum Development Company and South Atlantic Petroleum as a proven business strategist with expertise across several fields including Legal Practice, Human Resource Management, Contracts Management, Corporate Communications and Public Sector Reforms among others.

“We are delighted to welcome Dele to the Alpha Mead family. He brings a wealth of experience, particularly in the business support functions, and possesses a strong track record of transforming businesses with improved processes and systems,” Femi Akintunde, Alpha Mead’s Group Managing Director, noted.

Continuing, Akintunde said, “Alpha Mead brand is entering a new and exciting phase, and we are convinced that Dele will be integral in our next stage of growth as he will be responsible for driving professional service excellence in critical support service functions including HR, contracting and procurement, legal, corporate communications, internal control and risk management.”

Aloko is a member of various professional bodies including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPMN), Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM), Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).

He is also a Fellow of the Mentoring and Career Development Institute (MCDI). He takes over from Wale Odufalu who was recently appointed the Managing Director of Alpha Mead Development Company, the real estate development subsidiary of the group.

“I am honoured to take up this role at Alpha Mead Group. The deep-rooted values of the company resonate with me; the ambition is clear, and I look forward to working with the talents at the organisation,” said Aloko assured.

In 2021, the group’s Healthcare subsidiary, Alpha Mead Healthcare & Management Services Limited (AMHS), launched its Modular Healthcare Facility (MHF), a first-of-its-kind prefabricated, modularized diagnostic and clinic facility with telemedicine features that is set to revolutionise the indigenous healthcare space.