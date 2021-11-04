Allianz Media adds to Lagos outlook, builds Alausa Scenic Garden

In a bid to save the environment, maintain the beauty of the Alausa, seat of Lagos State government and also give advertisers options, Allianz Media Limited, a foremost outdoor advertising company, has constructed Alausa Scenic Garden.

For long, the space, which directly overlooks Shoprite, and bordering the Lagos Television complex, at the centre of the Ikeja Business District, had been over-grown with weeds and trees that were not in any way beneficial to the environment.

According to Adeyemi Adeshina, the general manager of Allianz Media Limited, in a statement, what actually contributed to the success of the project was sheer determination to see to the completion of the project as they had to face some bureaucratic bottlenecks which was not unexpected.

“We were determined to see this project to a logical conclusion and hand it over to the state government as part of our own contribution to the protection of the environment and the beautification of the Alausa seat of government. I am more than happy that we were able to do this,” Adeshina stated.

Present at the commissioning and handing over of the project was the General Manager of the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency, LASPARK, Adetoun Popoola, as well as the Managing Director of the Lagos State Advertising and Signage Agency, LASAA, Ademola Docemo. The event was hosted by the Chairman of the Marketing and Media Group, Theodore Ekechi.

Read also: SystemSpecs’ Obaro, Okonjo-Iweala, others bag honorary fellowship

In his address, Ekechi said protecting the environment is one of the biggest tasks facing governments in many parts of the world with the issue of climate change and ensuring the safety of green areas getting the attention of, not just nations, but that of world’s most powerful nations.

“Protecting the environment is among the biggest governmental imperatives globally. In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emission and carbon footprints, one of the most important ways to protect the environment is through the planting of trees.”

He added that Lagos State, Nigeria’s economic capital and centre of excellence, is unsurprisingly at the forefront of efforts to protect the environment. However, Ekechi admitted that the challenges that governments everywhere are facing are well known to everyone as there are so many issues begging for attention and which need to be taken care of within dwindling revenue. And hence, with government resources stretched, the case for public-private partnership, PPP, becomes more strengthened.

He added that this was what motivated his company, the Allianz Media to try and give back to the society and also plough back into the same environment where they are doing business and earning a living.

“The need to play our own part as responsible corporate citizens is thus what inspired our adoption of the ecologically diminished area adjoining the Lagos Television perimeter. Prior to our humble effort to regenerate and beautify this corridor, it had become overgrown with weeds and unsafe for residents and members of the public alike,” he explained.

“To our critical stakeholders at LASPARK, led by the indefatigable Adetoun Popoola, we thank you heartily for your unalloyed support and cooperation towards the success of this initiative, we commit to adopt more diminished areas for onward transformation to lush green rich gardens.”

Ekechi further explained that one way to make this type of collaboration sustainable for all parties is the opportunity to explore the use of these spaces for advertising. He said with the way the new Alausa Scenic Garden is now designed, it would be visually irresistible for would be advertisers who would like to use the place to reach many would-be patrons as possible.

“Government and the public get ample green areas, advertisers reach their target group in an eco-friendly way. Everybody wins! That is why we are pleased to have not just the managing director of LASAA in attendance but our key advertising agency partners as well. Possibilities abound and we are more than happy to create and co-create with you environmentally friendly out-of-home advertising products,” Ekechi explained.

It was also gathered that the company would also provide wi-fi services within the area to make visitors to the park to feel more comfortable and their visit to the place more rewarding.