Allianz Nigeria has announced an increase in the Company’s authorized share capital from N10 billion to N18.5billion following the creation of 17 billion ordinary shares. The shares have been issued and allotted in favor of the regional legal entity that is the holding company for Allianz Nigeria (Allianz Africa Holding GmbH), and this has been…

