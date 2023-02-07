ALAT, Samsung partner on new diamond series phones

Nigeria’s digital bank platform, ALAT by Wema has announced a partnership agreement with South Korean manufacturer Samsung Electric Industries to sell Samsung Diamond Series phones in Nigeria.

Olusegun Adeniyi, the chief digital officer of ALAT, stated that the partnership aimed to simplify the acquisition of high-end gadgets, provide customers with multiple payment options, and simplify logistics.

He further stated that prospective buyers could make partial payment or buy on credit for any of the models in the series as one of the advantages of the partnership.

“Our current and prospective customers who desire to own any of the models of the new Samsung Diamond Series phones can pre-order their choice on ALAT.

“They can also choose their preferred pick-up locations, and their orders will be delivered to their preferred destination,” he stated in a press release made available to the media.

Adeniyi also urged prospective buyers to take advantage of the partnership’s partial payment and credit options. He stated further that individuals who wish to buy on credit can do so through the device loan feature on the ALAT platform.

“Customers can either make full payment or pay a 30-percent equity contribution from their selected account, after which the devices can be picked up at the preferred locations selected on their Pre-Order Forms,” Adeniyi stated.

The bank equally noted that, while customers will be notified by email or phone call through one of their contact agents when their order is delivered to their preferred locations, those who want to track the status of their orders can do so via dedicated telephone lines provided for such purpose.