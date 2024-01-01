Alagura wins Egbin Power football competition

Alagura Football Club has emerged as the winner of the 2023 Egbin Power Community Football Tournament designed to promote sports development in the country.

The winning team defeated Igbopa FC by two unreplied goals at the finals held at the Ipakan Community Stadium, Ikorodu, Lagos, going home with a N1 million cash prize, while the latter received N700,000 for its efforts.

To claim the third prize of N500,000, Sterling Boys Ipakan pummelled Oke-Eletu FC by 6 – 2.

Felix Ofulue, head of corporate communication and branding for Egbin Power, explained that the football competition was created to positively engage the youth, boost sports development and further engender the spirit of camaraderie among people in the host communities.

According to him, the tournament creates a platform that allows young people to showcase their talents while also deepening unity among community members contributing to youth and community development, especially those within the Egbin, Ijede and Ipakan areas of Ikorodu.

“At Egbin Power Plc, we are committed to championing youth and community development in our host communities.

“What we have seen at this year’s edition of the competition was very impressive, with the huge turn-out of spectators, quality of talents featured and cooperation among the young people that formed the various teams.

“No doubt, the competition provided opportunities for them to bond and also to showcase their skills. And we are excited that the tournament recorded high success.

“We congratulate the winners and all the teams that participated thereby showing sportsmanship and making the competition very colourful.

“We believe that youths in these communities possess the abilities to realise their potential. At Egbin Power Plc we are excited to provide this platform for them to thrive,” Mr Ofulue noted.

On his part, Nigeria’s ex-international goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, who was the special guest at the finals, commended Egbin Power for instituting the competition as a way to develop the sport in the communities.