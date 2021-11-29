Al Jazeera partners Arewa24 to dub documentaries, series into Hausa language

Al Jazeera English documentaries and series, dubbed into the Hausa language, will soon be available to Arewa24’s 40+ million viewers in Northern Nigeria through a new distribution Agreement recently concluded between Al Jazeera and Arewa24, a statement has said. It will also be available to viewers in Niger, Chad, and Cameroon.

This distribution agreement will make Al Jazeera’s English language programs available via Arewa24’s Free-to-Air Satellite channel and via the region’s major PayTV services: DStv, StarTimes, CANAL+ and TSTV and on Arewa24’s global streaming service, “Arewa24 On Demand.”

“We are very pleased with this agreement as it makes Al Jazeera English’s content available to new audiences in a large part of Africa in their own language,” said Acting Executive Director of Global Brand and Communication Division, Ramzan Alnoimi in the statement. “We are looking forward to expanding the distribution of Al Jazeera content dubbed in other languages in the future.”

Arewa24 CEO, Jacob Arback in the statement further said: “the Al Jazeera brand and its outstanding programming will be very well received by Arewa24’s Northern Nigerian and West African audiences.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership, Arback added, and about being the first television network to broadcast Al Jazeera’s high-quality programs in Hausa, a language spoken by over 90m people in Nigeria and West Africa”.

Arewa24 and its production arm, Arewa24 Productions, was launched in 2014 to fill a glaring void of authentic, locally-produced and high-quality Hausa language entertainment and lifestyle programming.