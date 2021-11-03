Akerewusi appointed Stockbrokers’ Registrar

There is a change of baton at the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) with the appointment of Josiah Akerewusi as the substantive Registrar and Chief Executive, following the retirement of Adedeji Ajadi after his meritorious service, spanning over one decade as the Institute’s Registrar and Chief Executive.

Prior to his appointment, the multiple award winning finance expert, was the Institute’s Assistant Director and Chief Finance Officer.

Akerewusi, a Chartered Stockbroker, Chartered Accountant, and Mobil Producing Unlimited’s Scholar, brought into his new position, over three decades of industry experience in banking, insurance Auditing, Accounting, Taxation, Information Management Systems, Management and Financial Advisory Services as well as Stockbroking.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Ladoke Akintola University, Diploma in Management Information System at University of Ibadan, Higher National Diploma in Accountancy from The Polytechnic, Ibadan and currently a Doctoral Student of Business Administration at Unicaf University, Cyprus.

He is a Fellow, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (FCS), Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), Associate Member, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (ACIT) and Associate, Nigerian Institute of Management (ANIM). Associate Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment- (ACSI -UK).

He had worked in various top management positions at UC Marine Ltd, Arian Capital Management Ltd and GEM Assets Management Ltd. He was also the Managing Director of Marimpex Finance & Investment Ltd from May 2014 to July 2015 before he joined the Institute.

Akerewusi acted as the Insitute’s Registrar & Chief Executive from September 2016 to September 2017, the when the substantive Registrar was on study leave and was widely commended for excellence performance.

The immediate Past Registrar, Ajadi, a Chevening Scholar, was instrumental to many policy initiatives that enhanced the Institute’s growth and development during his tenure.