Airtel’s 5G data innovation highlights resilience with Oreagba’s story

Airtel Nigeria, a multinational telecommunication company, has introduced a new 5G data solution, aiming to empower Nigerians with fast, reliable internet connectivity to support digital transformation.

Featuring the resilience story of Farooq Oreagba, popularly known as the King of Steeze, the campaign highlights Airtel’s commitment to enabling Nigerians to adapt and thrive in a digital-first world.

The brand’s commercial premiere was launched at EbonyLive Place in Lagos on November 5, 2024.

Farooq Oreagba, also known as ‘King of Steeze,’ is a financial service executive and cancer survivor. He was cast as the lead character in the commercial of Airtel’s 5G Home Broadband, Smartbox, titled, ‘Live limitless with unlimited data.’

According to the telecom, the new data innovation depicts resilience through Airtel’s unlimited data plan and 6-hour backup battery, creating boundless opportunities for businesses, education, lifestyle, and culture to thrive in Nigeria despite life’s challenges.

“At Airtel, we believe in empowering our customers to break barriers. Our Home Broadband offers seamless connectivity encouraging Nigerians to enjoy entertainment and family lives without limitations,” Femi Oshinlaja, chief commercial officer of Airtel Nigeria, said.

He emphasised that Farooq Oreagba identifies with the spirit of limitless possibilities that Airtel Home BroadBand represents.

During the premiere, a tribute was paid to Farooq’s courage and his story of resilience. He detailed the challenges of undergoing chemotherapy every 21 days for nearly eight years.

“It is an honour to be associated with Airtel, a brand that shares my journey of overcoming obstacles. Ten years ago, I was diagnosed with cancer, and if someone had told me I would be standing here today as an ambassador for Airtel, I wouldn’t have believed it,” Oreagba said.

He affirmed that he is the face of Airtel’s Home Broadband commercial because the message, Live Limitless, resonates with him and it has the power to inspire anyone facing challenges.

“As a business, we are dedicated to offering excellent data connections, which have become essential for everyone. Our products and services empower our subscribers to achieve their greatest potential,” Femi Adeniran, Director of Corporate Communications and CSR at Airtel Nigeria said.

He added that the campaign and the new Airtel Home Broadband commercial emphasised Airtel’s focus on enabling Nigerians to “LIVE LIMITLESS”, pointing to the importance of resilience and perseverance.

