Airtel Africa plc, a leading pan-African provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, has announced that the Board has confirmed an interim dividend of $1.5c per ordinary share which will be paid on or around 11 December 2020. In a notification to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE),…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE