AIICO eyes secure, stronger retirement for annuitants

AIICO Insurance Plc said it has what it takes to guarantee a stronger and secure future for its annuitants who have handed their investments to them for a pleasant retirement life.

AIICO said it disburses about N1.3 billion per month on pensions, ensuring that each one of the retirees receives a guaranteed income stream, regardless of market fluctuations.

Babatunde Fajemirokun, managing director/CEO stated, “At AIICO, we don’t just provide products, we provide security, stability, and a future that allows you to thrive. Our commitment goes beyond paperwork and contracts; see our roles as helping you enjoy the fruit of your labour in a manner that is dignifying and empowering.”

According to him, the company is committed to the well-being of its annuity customers, noting that it will host an engaging interactive forum.

The event, which marked the second edition of the Annuitants Forum, reflects AIICO’s dedication to supporting and nurturing a strong relationship with those who have entrusted the company with their financial security in retirement, the firm said.

As part of its customer care efforts, AIICO provided free health checks and investment tips at the programme.

Fajemirokun, said, “I am proud to share that our annuity customer base has steadily grown over the years and continues to increase, each one part of a strong and thriving community.”

While addressing the media at the event, Gbenga Ilori, head of Retail Business Division at AIICO, shared valuable insights into the objectives of the Annuitant Forum.

“We believe in actively listening to our customers rather than making assumptions from behind our desks. This forum is designed to engage with them directly, allowing us to truly understand their needs and preferences. It’s our way of ensuring that we’re not just meeting their expectations but exceeding them. By hearing their feedback firsthand, we can identify any gaps, address concerns, and continually enhance the quality of our service. Their satisfaction and well-being are our top priorities, and we are committed to serving them in the best way possible.”

Several retirees also shared their experiences.

Mr Iguoba, a retired deputy controller with the Nigerian Customs Service and president of the Retired Customs Officers Association of Nigeria, expressed his satisfaction with AIICO, commending the company for its dedication and service as his annuity provider.

He said, “I retired in 2011 and ever since, I have been plugged into the AIICO’s annuity product. AIICO has remained consistent with the monthly payment of my annuity.”

Also sharing her experience, Gloria Jideonwu, a retired, said: “This is my 5th year with AIICO. I retired from the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Commission. A colleague introduced this annuity to me and also recommended AIICO specifically, due to its consistency. Since I joined, AIICO has paid regularly, they don’t fail. When it is time for special celebrations, they even pay in advance so that we can have access to funds for those occasions.”

