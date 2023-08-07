Aig-Imoukhuedede Foundation partners British Commission on sustainable development

The Aig-Imoukhuedede Foundation has partnered with the British High Commission to set agenda on national economic growth and development, particularly on the role of the elite class.

This was a lead conversation at a thought-provoking lecture, “Reshaping Elite Bargains and Gambling on Development,” hosted by the foundation and the commission recently. Stefan Dercon of the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford gave the lecture.

In his lecture, Dercon, summarising the key premise of his book “Gambling on Development: Why Some Countries Win and Others Lose”, described how elite consensus in some countries has enabled economic growth. He stated that while governments have a legal responsibility to put in place measures aimed at fostering economic development, in recent times, the countries that have developed the fastest are those in which the elite have put aside their own interests and focused instead on pursuing economic progress for their nations.

The principle of elite engagement with the development process highlighted by Dercon in the lecture also aligns closely with the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation’s strategic approach, the foundation said in a statement.

To achieve its mission of transforming public service delivery, the Foundation stated that it collaborates with the public sector, providing funding and technical expertise to support public sector reform efforts, including digitalisation and enhanced performance management for the Federal Civil Service.

Its overall goal, it added, is a public sector that is effective, values-driven, results-focused and is equipped to support the country’s socio-economic performance and provide goods and services for the well-being of its citizens.

In his closing remarks, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, stated that his definition of the elite was anyone who excelled in their field of endeavour. He, therefore, enjoined members of the audience to recognise their potential as change-makers and leverage their expertise to actively contribute to Nigeria’s development in any way that they can.

The event was co-hosted by the Executive Vice-Chair of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede and the British High Commissioner, Richard Montgomery, with a diverse audience drawn from the public sector, civil society and the media.