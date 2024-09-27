AI adoption pushes demand for workers’ rights protection

Stakeholders have emphasised the need to protect workers’ rights as the AI technology continues to transform industries.

According to a recent release from the International Labour Organisation, human labour should not be compromised by automation for an inclusive digital economy.

They also called for stronger engagement between employers and workers to ensure that AI-driven jobs adhere to decent work standards, providing fair wages, job security, and ethical working conditions.

According to McKinsey, GenAI and other technologies have the potential to automate work activities that absorb 60 to 70 per cent of employees’ time today.

Gilbert Houngbo, ILO’s Director-General, underscored the need for effective management of artificial intelligence to promote an inclusive and equitable digital transformation.

“AI has the potential to transform the world of work, but it is crucial to protect workers from the potential negative impacts of the digital revolution by ensuring AI-related jobs meet standards for decent work, with both workers and employers actively participating in the design and implementation of AI technologies,” said Houngbo.

To navigate the digital transition effectively, the ILO chief highlighted three key strategies for navigating the digital transition: identifying in-demand skills while promoting adult learning and protecting workers’ rights through enhanced social dialogue.

Houngbo also stressed the importance of ensuring the transition is guided by principles of social justice.