Ahead of NAICOM recapitalization, Tangerine Life completes acquisition of ARM Life

…now Nigeria’s 4th largest life insurer

insurance
The key objective of the acquisition is to build a stronger, broader insurance and financial services platform, drawing on the strengths of both entities

Tangerine Life Insurance Limited, previously known as Metropolitan Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, has concluded its acquisition of ARM Life PLC. Verod Capital, one of the leading private equity firms investing in growth companies across Anglophone West Africa is the mother company of Tangerine. The Nigeria- based investment firm acquired Tangerine from a South African company,…

