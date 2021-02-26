Ahead of NAICOM recapitalization, Tangerine Life completes acquisition of ARM Life

Tangerine Life Insurance Limited, previously known as Metropolitan Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, has concluded its acquisition of ARM Life PLC. Verod Capital, one of the leading private equity firms investing in growth companies across Anglophone West Africa is the mother company of Tangerine. The Nigeria- based investment firm acquired Tangerine from a South African company,…

