Agusto & Co upgrades Unitrust Insurance’s ratings to ‘A’

Unitrust Insurance Company Limited’s credit rating has been upgraded from “Bbb+” to “A-” with a stable outlook.
This significant achievement underscores the company’s good capitalisation on the back of strong shareholders’ support, good liquidity profile and improving investment returns, Arowojolu Adedayo, managing director/CEO
Adedayo said the “A-” rating from Agusto & Co reflects Unitrust Insurance Company Limited’s good financial condition and strong capacity to meet its obligations as an insurance company in Nigeria.
Read also: Unitrust Insurance pays out N3.2bn on claims
Agusto & Co is a leading independent rating agency in Nigeria, providing credit ratings and credit risk management and research to a wide range of organizations. The company’s ratings are based on rigorous analysis and evaluation of financial performance, risk management practices, and corporate governance.
Unitrust Insurance Company Limited is a reputable insurance company in Nigeria, offering a comprehensive range of insurance products and services to individuals and businesses.
With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and innovative solutions, Unitrust Insurance Company Limited is committed to providing peace of mind and financial security to its customers.
Join BusinessDay whatsapp Channel, to stay up to dateOpen In Whatsapp