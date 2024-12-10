Agusto & Co upgrades Unitrust Insurance’s ratings to ‘A’

Adebayo Arowojulo, managing director of Unitrust Insurance Company Limited

Unitrust Insurance Company Limited’s credit rating has been upgraded from “Bbb+” to “A-” with a stable outlook.

This significant achievement underscores the company’s good capitalisation on the back of strong shareholders’ support, good liquidity profile and improving investment returns, Arowojolu Adedayo, managing director/CEO

Adedayo said the “A-” rating from Agusto & Co reflects Unitrust Insurance Company Limited’s good financial condition and strong capacity to meet its obligations as an insurance company in Nigeria.

Agusto & Co is a leading independent rating agency in Nigeria, providing credit ratings and credit risk management and research to a wide range of organizations. The company’s ratings are based on rigorous analysis and evaluation of financial performance, risk management practices, and corporate governance.

Unitrust Insurance Company Limited is a reputable insurance company in Nigeria, offering a comprehensive range of insurance products and services to individuals and businesses.

With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and innovative solutions, Unitrust Insurance Company Limited is committed to providing peace of mind and financial security to its customers.

