AgroEknor to sustain social impact of Springboard project

Timi Oke, CEO of AgroEknor, has disclosed that his company and Olutoju aim to sustain the economic and social impact achieved through the Springboard project, which is expected to round off Thursday September 12, 2024.

He said that both organisations will establish a robust network for continued support and mentorship of beneficiaries. He also disclosed that AgroEknor is going to facilitate access to financial services, entrepreneurship resources, and health services.

According to him, AgroEknor will partner with local institutions to ensure project components are integrated and implemented, just as it plans to conduct regular monitoring and evaluation to assess impact and inform improvements. “By taking these steps, we will ensure the project’s benefits continue to support participants and their communities.”

According to him, the joint endeavour which was launched in April, 2024 has been instrumental in assisting female agro processors in the states of Kano and Jigawa, empowering these women by equipping them with the essential tools and resources needed to cultivate sustainable livelihoods.

“As we celebrate the successful conclusion of our partnership with Olutoju on the Springboard Project, I am thrilled to reflect on the impactful journey we’ve shared,” Oke said.

He disclosed that the Springboard project emphasised the importance of focusing on women’s economic empowerment during the three-month intensive training activities held in the course of the project.

“Together, we’ve made significant strides in advancing inclusive and sustainable agriculture, empowering female agro processors in Kano and Jigawa States to drive economic growth and community development,” Oke said.

He said further that both organisations were able to unlock opportunities for women to access resources, build financial stability, and thrive by bridging the gender gap in the agricultural workforce. “Our comprehensive support program, spanning consumption support, financial literacy, life coaching, health insurance, and financial linkages, has been a game-changer for these women and their communities,” Oke said.

Wuraola Solomon Asumah, founder, Olutoju, stated that the collaboration represented a significant stride towards ameliorating poverty and disparity in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

“The Springboard project was a resounding success. It bridged the gap between social protection and economic development, empowering vulnerable households to confidently enter the market economy. We’re proud to have been a part of this transformative journey and look forward to building on this momentum.”

Maryam Abdulmalik, assistant general manager, partnerships, AgroEknor, said that the Springboard project equipped women with the knowledge and expertise essential for financial security and the decision-making process aimed at promoting social and economic inclusivity.

“The partnership facilitated an opportunity for 50 female agro-processors to discern business concepts and prospects, strategize their enterprises, save, allocate funds, and invest in lucrative and fruitful ventures.

“By establishing connections with financial institutions and fostering empowerment, the endeavor engendered economic prospects for marginalised women in farming and agro processing communities,” Abdulmalik said.