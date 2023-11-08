AfriSAFE launches N5m investment initiative for HSE entrepreneurs

In the bid to support aspiring entrepreneurs in the Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) industry across Africa, the Africa Safety Award for Excellence (AfriSAFE) has introduced the “AfriSAFE Safety Idea Capital.” This initiative aims to transform the HSE landscape by connecting emerging entrepreneurs with accomplished individuals known as “Guardians” willing to invest in their innovative ideas.

Femi Da-silva, the CEO of AfriSAFE, announced this recently in Lagos, emphasising the commitment of these Guardians to drive HSE initiatives in Africa. They are eager to invest in these ventures in exchange for equity, fostering innovation in the HSE industry. According to Da-silva, these Guardians are prepared to provide individual investment capital of up to N5 million, presenting a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to make a lasting impact in the HSE sector.

Entrepreneurs will have the chance to present their ideas at the AfriSAFE Career/Empowerment Fair in Lagos, on November 10, 2023. “The AfriSAFE Safety Idea Capital offers more than just financial backing; it provides mentorship and strategic guidance to entrepreneurs looking to advance their HSE innovations,” Da-silva said.

Furthermore, the convener noted the transformative nature of this platform, stating “The AfriSAFE Safety Idea Capital will also kick off the Africa Safety Congress on the same day. This congress will bring together over 600 onsite delegates and more than 10,000 online attendees.”

“It will feature prominent speakers from across Africa, including the Director for West Africa at the International Labour Organisation (ILO), who is confirmed to attend, making it a landmark gathering of safety professionals, experts, and enthusiasts,” he said. “The event will include discussions on safety, health, sustainability practices in the workplace, and much more.”

AfriSAFE, now in its fifth year, is an annual initiative dedicated to raising awareness and fostering collaborations in various aspects of HSSE. It recognises and celebrates individuals, organizations, and groups that go above and beyond to create safe and healthy workplaces for the benefit of humanity. For this year’s edition, Victoria Adunola Samson, the Managing Director of BOVAS Group, and Oswald Magwenzi, CEO of Zambia Sugar, have been selected for honours at the Africa Safety Award for Excellence (AfriSAFE) 2023.