Afriland Properties to pay N178.6mn interim dividend

The Board of Directors of Afriland Properties Plc, a real estate investment and development company approved an interim dividend of 13 kobo per share, amounting to a total payout of N178.60million for the half-year (H1) ended June 30, 2024.

This decision highlights the company’s resilience hinged on its diversified portfolio of investments and offerings.

With a portfolio valued at over N14 billion and one of the largest land banks in Nigeria,

Afriland Properties continues to demonstrate its resilience and commitment to creating value.

Uzo Oshogwe, Managing Director, Afriland Properties Plc expressed her appreciation to shareholders for their continuous trust and support. She stated, “Afriland Properties remains dedicated to leveraging innovative strategies to drive long-term growth while offering end-to-end services across the real estate value chain. This interim dividend payment reflects our obligation to enhance shareholder value, which remains core to our strategy.”

Earlier this year, Afriland Properties reported a remarkable 150 percent increase in its full-year dividend payout to shareholders at its 2023 Annual General Meeting, further underscoring its commitment to delivering exceptional value.

Afriland Properties has new landmark developments in Abuja and Lagos to meet the growing demand for high-quality homes and commercial spaces. These efforts aim to reinforce the company’s position as a market leader in the Nigerian real estate sector and ensure sustainable returns for all stakeholders.

