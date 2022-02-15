Afriland Properties list professionalism, strategic intent as growth drives

Leading indigenous real estate firm, Afriland Properties Plc has identified professionalism, strategic intent and expertise as the key drivers of the company’s development drive.

Uzo Oshogwe, MD/CEO stated that the company has a well-defined vision towards its development projects driven by professionalism and expert knowledge of the Real Estate market.

She said “We are intentional about our activities in the Real Estate sector. We invest in products devised from well thought out strategy and develop clear plans on how to achieve them. Our team of experts are guided by a code of ethics designed to help us as professionals, conduct business honestly and with integrity. These are the reasons why our projects stand out and continue to receive accolades all over the industry and beyond it”.

Oshogwe who shed light on Afriland Properties Plc’s plans for the year, expressed optimism that great things lay ahead for the company. In her words “The industry has had a hard time since the outbreak of the coronavirus and we are thankful that things are returning to normalcy. If anything, the global financial meltdown taught us to be prepared for any eventuality. It is upon this backdrop that we have come up with the developments we are putting out into the Real Estate space this Year. “

She continued, “We have started the construction of an emporium in Trans-Amadi, Port-Harcourt and units are selling out fast. We have also commenced the development of apartment units in Ikeja that will cater to the housing needs of the future of the economy, the young professionals.”

Equally, set for groundbreaking is our inaugural residential estate in Abuja. The initial phase of the project will see the construction of 7 Units of 4 Bedroom Maisonettes, 6 Units of 4 Bedroom Semi-Detached Duplexes and 10 units of 3-bedroom apartments. Finally, we are all set to commence construction on our Club Road, Ikoyi residential development.

“You can see that there is a method to our development and a spread that caters to defined target markets”. This is part of our strategy and a grand plan to change the face of Real Estate development in Nigeria. We have our work cut out and can assure our stakeholders and investors of amazing yields on their investment”. She ended.

Afriland Properties Plc has grown in leaps and bounds over the years to become one of the leading players in the Real Estate industry in Nigeria.

It will be recalled that the Real Estate Company was involved in the refurbishment and development of the dilapidated Raymond house in Marina Lagos to become Afriland Towers and the construction of Heirs Towers in Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island. Both projects were commissioned by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Group Chairman, Heirs Holdings Group, Tony Elumelu.