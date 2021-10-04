Africa-UAE investment creates road to prosperous Africa

The Foreign Investment Network (FIN), a global consulting and publishing firm, under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Tahnoon Al Nahyan with the support of the Dubai government, will hold an Africa-UAE Trade and Investment Forum.

The FIN Africa-UAE Trade and Investment Forum will hold from November 21st – 23rd, 2021 at 7-star Burj AL Arab, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with

The theme; “The road to a prosperous Africa” is in continuation of its bid to promote emerging economies in Africa and serve as a platform for Africa’s linkage to the world.

According to Olayinka Fayomi, Chief Executive, Foreign Investment Network (FIN), “it is estimated that the impact of COVID-19 would drag African economies into a fall of about 1.4% in GDP, with smaller economies facing contraction of up to 7.8%. So, it is time to turn to trade and investments to help build better bilateral trade and investment platforms and boost the economy as well as increase productivity and export capacity.”

Read also: Experts advocate integrated ICT broadband for effective security in Nigeria

“I am looking forward to the high-level networking, especially the one-to-one business meetings between decision makers and top executives and entrepreneurs from all parts of the world”, Zulfiquar Ghadiyali, Executive Director, Directions Investment Holding Company (DIHC).

“Despite the global economic contraption as a result of shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic, the African continent is set for a huge economic transformation in the energy sector,” says Fayomi.

Adding that “the international energy forum will expose the latest inventions in oil and gas technology and provide an opportunity for greater investment in oil and gas exploration amidst the challenges of global warming.”

“There will also be an energy roundtable, Forbes Best of Africa Energy Award and exhibition area where oil and gas technology, inventions, software developers, gas exploration equipment manufacturers and multinational companies demonstrate their innovations.”

Expected key participants at the trade and investment forum include; President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa; President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe; President Felix- Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who is also Chairperson of the African Union; Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman Dubai Chamber of Commerce; Zulfiquar Ghadiyali, Executive Director, Directions Investment Holding Company (DIHC); Beata Habyarimana, Minister of Trade and Industry, Rwanda; Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of industry, Trade and Investment, Nigeria; Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade and Industry, South Africa amongst others.

The FIN Trade and Investment Forum is aimed at stimulating of wider inclusiveness between countries to speed up actualization of prosperous Africa; act as an advocacy machinery for the development of job creation incubation system for African youths at the grassroots and impact on the participants improved know-how on available opportunities for trade, investment and tourism.