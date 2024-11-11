Afreximbank approves $200m facility to support BUA Industries expansion plans

…first tranche of $150m disbursed in October

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has approved a $200 million Corporate Finance Facility in favour of BUA Industries Limited (BIL) to support its expansion plans.

BIL is a Nigerian conglomerate with diversified business interest spanning across, sugar and cement manufacturing, flour milling, oil milling, port logistics, real estate development, oil and gas, and shipping. The first tranche of $150 million was disbursed on October 16, 2024.

Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra Africa Trade and Export Development, Afreximbank, said that the facility will provide critical financial support to a leading Nigerian conglomerate as it pursues its expansion plans, thereby boosting its industrial base and Nigeria’s export manufacturing capacity.

“We are delighted at this partnership which promises to deliver significant impact through job creation, import substitution and export diversification – thereby boosting Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).”

Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Industries Limited, said that the $200 million corporate finance facility marks a crucial step in BUA’s commitment to industrializing Nigeria’s manufacturing, infrastructure and energy sector for local use and export.

“With Afreximbank’s support, BUA can increase investments to strengthen industrial capacity and meet regional demand. Our goal is sustainable growth that boosts Nigeria’s self-sufficiency and Africa’s global trade presence, creating jobs and building economic resilience,” he said.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

