Afreximbank mulls establishment of 500-bed Centre in Abuja

Healthcare service delivery in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will soon receive a major boost with the planned establishment of a world-class, 500-bed medical center in Abuja by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), a Pan-African multilateral trade finance institution.

Presenting the Certificate of Occupancy of the 5.1 hectare of land in Lokogoma District of Abuja to Abdoulaye Kone, the Reginal Chief Operating Officer of the Bank, the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello expressed his appreciation to the Bank for the choice of Abuja for the establishment of the medical center.

Bello who took a tour of the site with senior management staff of the FCT Administration, said: “We feel highly honoured that the African Export-Import Bank has decided to establish this very important medical facility in Abuja, the centre of Nigeria’s unity. We also feel very humbled that God has chosen all of us here to be a part of the initial phase of this project”.

The Minister while pledging the commitment of the FCT Administration to the completion of the project, said: “I want to assure the African Exim Bank that all the organs of the Federal Capital Territory Administration will give you its fullest support to make sure that this project sees the commencement, construction, completion and final commissioning by the grace of God Almighty.

He also thanked all staff of the FCT who worked hard to ensure that all the modalities for the establishment of the proposed medical center were in place and urged the bank management to commence work on the site as soon as possible.

On his part, Kone expressed the appreciation of the Bank’s President and Chairman of its Board to the FCT Administration and the Federal Government of Nigeria for expediting action in the issuance of the necessary documents including the C of O required for the establishment of the medical center of excellence.

“We accept with gratitude and thanks the Certificate of Occupancy and it would be presented to our President as soon as possible, with your message that we should start the work on ground. We have already mobilized the workers and they are on standby. They would be here, by the grace of God, on Monday (1st June) to start clearing the place and the ground breaking is also planned for the last quarter of the year”, he said.

Also speaking, the Acting Secretary of FCTA Health and Human Services Secretariat, Muhammed Kawu said the Center would minimize medical tourism by Nigerians and save much needed foreign exchange, as well as improve the knowledge and technical capacity of Nigerian medical personnel.